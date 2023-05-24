LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Coverage on TV, Online

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians, the five-time champion, will now take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator in the IPL. Mumbai smashed the SunRisers Hyderabad in their last match and then the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans. Mumbai head south where they will lock horns with Lucknow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On the other hand, Lucknow have been quite consistent all season and their batting looks in good nick. Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan have combined quite well and together the duo will be a threat for the Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of Wednesday’s IPL 2023 eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 24, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

LSG vs MI Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh, Karun Nair, Daniel Sams, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad.

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff.