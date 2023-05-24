LSG vs MI, IPL Eliminator: From Suryakumar Yadav to Nicholas Pooran, Here Are The Players to Watch Out For

For the second time in IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be up against each other. The stakes are higher in this clash with the winner moving into the second qualifier and then fight for the a spot in the final.

LSG emerged victorious in their earlier meeting, a thrilling five-run win in Lucknow and MI will be itching for a revenge.

Cameron Green

The rising superstar has justified the price MI shelled out for him at the players auction last December. By securing his signature for a jaw-dropping 17.50 crore, MI made Green the second costliest buy in IPL history. Two half-centuries and a century in a must-win match. That the five-time champions are in the playoffs is in part thanks to his big-hitting abilities. With the ball he’s yet to dazzle but thanks to his 381 runs at a strike-rate of 159.41 in debut season, he has repaid the faith. MI will want him to carry the form.

Suryakumar Yadav

Mr 360 degrees is back at his best. After an iffy start to the season, Suryakumar soon found his range and began playing shots only he can manage. A maiden IPL century followed and currently, he’s the leading run-getter for MI with 511 runs at a stunning strike-rate of 185.14. He has one century and four fifties to his name and should he get going, LSG bowlers will have to run for cover.

Ravi Bishnoi

It’s been quite an impressive season for the young leggie who has given LSG wickets when they needed. Against MI, in a crunch game, it was Bishnoi who triggered a massive turnaround with the wickets of their big-hitting openers in successive overs to lay the platform for a thrilling LSG win. And then against, Kolkata Knight Riders, he accounted for Nitish Rana and the big-hitting Andre Russell to create significant damage. He’s the leading wicket-taker for LSG so far with 16 scalps from 13 innings at an economy of 7.76. And if Chepauk dishes out a spin-friendly track, Bishnoi will call the shots.

Nicholas Pooran

When LSG splurged Rs 16 crore on Pooran at the auction last December, eyebrows were raised. The Windies cricketer hadn’t done anything significant on a consistent basis to justify the large sums franchisees repeatedly forked to buy him in the past. However, the turnaround has finally happened with Pooran producing late blitz which his earlier IPL teams hoped for. He has struck 358 runs at a strike-rate of 173.78 and belted 26 fours and as many sixes so far this season. In his most recent exploits, against KKR, Pooran scored 58 off 30 to help LSG recover from 73/5 and post a match-winning total of 176/8.

Marcus Stoinis

The allrounder has been an important par of LSG’s plans this season as well. Stoinis, known for his power-hitting, has scored 368 runs at a strike-rate of 150.20 so far. He has struck three half-centuries as well. With the ball, he hasn’t been needed much but has taken five wickets in 10.5 overs. He can bat in the middle order, can open and also don the role of a finisher with ease depending on the requirements of his team. A versatile player in the true sense.

Piyush Chawla

Despite having played just one match in the past three IPL seasons, Chawla was bought by MI at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the mini auction last year. Again, a surprise buy. However, the 34-year-old showed there’s plenty left in the tank. With 20 wickets from 14 games, Chawla is MI’s leading wicket-taker of the season so far. He also has a decent economy of 7.81 and with his googly, has outfoxed many a batters.