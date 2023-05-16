LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Look for First Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 16:24 IST
Lucknow, India
LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Four wins in their last five matches have put Mumbai Indians in the playoffs contention. Their batting has proved to be their biggest asset with a power-packed middle-order helping them chase down 200-plus targets with shocking ease. Where they lack is bowling but the veteran Piyush Chawla has stepped up even as the five-time champions have now lost both world-class pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to injuries.
Their playoff chances were revived on batting friendly pitches. Now, they face a different challenge, something similar to what they witnessed against Chennai Super Kings at Read More
Seven teams are still in contention for three playoffs spot. Gujarat Titans have become the first team to qualify for the next round. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the race. Mumbai Indians have a chance to finish among top-two. LSG can qualify as well. So the significance of tonight’s clash is evident. MI have never beaten LSG, losing both the matches last year. However, they have won four of their last five matches of IPL 2023. LSG have lost three matches in a row playing at home. It’s going to be an intriguing battle.
Spinners have been the dominant players and the trend may continue. The last contest at this venue was washed out due to rain and LSG’s last home win came way back on April 7. Since then, they have lost three matches in a row. Clearly, the so called home advantage isn’t helping them. They’ve also been struck by injury to their captain and opener KL Rahul with Krunal Pandya assuming the leadership duties in his absence.
Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (captain), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal