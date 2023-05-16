LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Look for First Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Four wins in their last five matches have put Mumbai Indians in the playoffs contention. Their batting has proved to be their biggest asset with a power-packed middle-order helping them chase down 200-plus targets with shocking ease. Where they lack is bowling but the veteran Piyush Chawla has stepped up even as the five-time champions have now lost both world-class pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to injuries.

Their playoff chances were revived on batting friendly pitches. Now, they face a different challenge, something similar to what they witnessed against Chennai Super Kings at Read More