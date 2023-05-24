LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians Look to End Lucknow Super Giants Deadlock in All-important Clash

Read more

find the right combination. Despite the injury crises in the bowling department, the batters did well for MI and took them to the playoffs.

MI have all the experience of getting through such crucial matches while LSG still have to prove themselves in the knockout matches. Despite the absence of KL Rahul, LSG have done well under Krunal Pandya’s leadership as the big overseas star batters have done well for them on a consistent basis. Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are in good form but the overseas fast-bowling option still remains an area of concern for them as Naveen-ul-Haq has failed to impress many with his performance with the ball.

With Mumbai’s batting puzzle finally falling in place, LSG bowlers will be aware that they have a task on hand to contain the likes of Rohit and Co. if they get going.

One cannot overestimate the contribution of tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who smacked an unbeaten century to help MI win their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before GT defeated RCB.

Green (381 runs), along with a resurgent Suryakumar Yadav (511 runs, one century, four fifties), skipper Rohit (313) and Ishan Kishan (439), will be their key batters when they taken on LGS in the do-or-die clash.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.