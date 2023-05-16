LSG vs MI: Lucknow Weather Report And Ekana Stadium Pitch Report for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians are set to face off against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket stadium in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. This promises to be an interesting match for both sides as a win here could have a huge bearing on their playoffs chances.

Mumbai Indians come into this match after making a superb comeback in the league. Their batting has been phenomenal all season and in the last match against the Gujarat Titans, their bowlers stepped up as well. The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently third in the league wile LSG are fourth.

Lucknow too need a win in order to be keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The conditions in Lucknow could assist the slower bowlers and run-making will be difficult. The spinners may be the key.

Where will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What happened in the last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow?

Lucknow Super Giants hosted Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL game in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the match had to be abandoned owing to persistent rain.

What is the average score at Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Ekana Cricket Stadium is 152.

LSG vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other just the two time in the IPL. Lucknow have emerged winners on both occasions.

LSG vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket is expected to assist slower bowlers and the surface is a tough one to go for strokes and plunder runs. Batters need to be ready to dig in and play for the long haul and take their opportunities to score runs.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow is expected to set fair on May 16. The temperature is expected to be between 28°C to 42°C on the match day with 32-38% humidity.