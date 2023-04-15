LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Target Top Spot, Punjab Kings Eye Batting Improvement

Read more

home, a team that has realised how much over-reliant they are on captain Shikhar Dhawan scoring runs. They have their batting woes to fix and would hope for a collective display from their batters against LSG.

PBKS started IPL 2023 with consecutive wins before losing two matches which laid bare their brittle batting. Dhawan, the team’s leading run-getter would be hoping for another significant score against his name tonight but also hope others around him step up and contribute.

Will Liam Livingstone play his first game of the season in Lucknow? Although he had arrived prior to their match against Gujarat Titans, the Englishman didn’t play the game.

“He’s just got off a flight. We are just monitoring him for the next couple of days just to see where he is at. He’s just come back from a long-term injury so we just had the opportunity to put some eyes on him over the last 24 hours. We’ll know a lot more coming into the next game”, Brad Haddin, a PBKS assistant coach, had said after the match.

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is wary of PBKS bowlers. “We must respect their bowling line-up: they have international experience and quality spinners,” Pooran said ahead of the match.

