LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Target Top Spot, Punjab Kings Eye Batting Improvement

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 17:22 IST
Lucknow, India
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2023: KL Rahul-led LSG are back in action after a four-day rest which came at the right time after a nerve-shredding last-ball win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following a top-order failure, two blazing half-centuries courtesy Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran brought LSG back in a 200-plus chase before a dramatic finish that saw RCB bowler Harshal Patel missing a chance to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far. Avesh Khan then missed the final delivery but stole a bye to seal the victory. Tonight they face Punjab Kings at Read More
Hello folks! A warm welcome to our live coverage from IPL 2023, match no. 21 to be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. LSG must be high-on-confidence thanks to the start they have had to the season so far. A 50-run win over DC was followed by a little blip when they lost to CSK but normal services resumed when they beat SRH by five wickets. However, the performance over RCB takes the cake considering it came only after the final ball was bowled – a high-scoring affair resulting in a one-wicket win. The momentum is definitely with them and they appear the favourites to win against Punjab Kings.
PBKS started IPL 2023 with consecutive wins before losing two matches which laid bare their brittle batting. Dhawan, the team’s leading run-getter would be hoping for another significant score against his name tonight but also hope others around him step up and contribute.
Will Liam Livingstone play his first game of the season in Lucknow? Although he had arrived prior to their match against Gujarat Titans, the Englishman didn’t play the game.
“He’s just got off a flight. We are just monitoring him for the next couple of days just to see where he is at. He’s just come back from a long-term injury so we just had the opportunity to put some eyes on him over the last 24 hours. We’ll know a lot more coming into the next game”, Brad Haddin, a PBKS assistant coach, had said after the match.
LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is wary of PBKS bowlers. “We must respect their bowling line-up: they have international experience and quality spinners,” Pooran said ahead of the match.
