Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And LSG vs PBKS Head to Head Record

After suffering two defeats on the trot, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday, April 15. In their next match, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be up against a high-flying Lucknow Super Giants side. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off their IPL 2023 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians. But two back-to-back defeats, eventually, thwarted their progress in the standings. With two points from three games, Royal Challengers Bangalore now occupy the seventh spot in the standings.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in their last two matches. KL Rahul’s men currently find themselves at the second spot on the IPL points table.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 15.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

How to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Check Out LSG vs PBKS Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here