LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek Revenge Against In-form Lucknow Super Giants

RCB’s middle order has to come up big now in the tournament as they are over-reliant on their star troika Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to do all the muscle work with the bat.

While Josh Hazlewood might also play his first game of the season on Monday at Ekana which may suit his style of bowling. Mohammed Siraj has been phenomenal with the ball this season while the other bowlers Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijaykumar have been inconsistent with their performances.

Revenge will be on the minds of RCB as they go up against LSG in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday evening.

On the other side, KL Rahul remained the only concern for Lucknow Super Giants in the batting department. The LSG skipper has been struggling miserably this season with the bat as his strike rate has been under the scanners. While Kyle Mayers hit a fifty in the last match and he is once again expected to get a nod over Quinton de Kock in the line-up. While there is no update on Mark Wood’s availability for the clash.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

