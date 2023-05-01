LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek Revenge Against In-form Lucknow Super Giants

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 16:25 IST
Lucknow, India
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: After losing their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB are desperate to bounce back and put their campaign back on track. Faf du Plessis and Co. have slipped down in the playoffs race and are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. They have to pull up their socks now to make a strong case for themselves otherwise it will be too late. Meanwhile, Du Plessis is expected to be fully fit for the clash and will lead the side, unlike the previous three matches where he played as an Impact Player. Read More
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli
Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The two teams will be clashing for the second time this season. Their earlier meeting resulted in a last-ball thriller with LSG winning by one wicket triggering wild scenes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium including Gautam Gambhir shushing the vociferous home fans. Will tonight produce more such scenes? Stick with us for all the latest updates.
RCB’s middle order has to come up big now in the tournament as they are over-reliant on their star troika Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to do all the muscle work with the bat.
While Josh Hazlewood might also play his first game of the season on Monday at Ekana which may suit his style of bowling. Mohammed Siraj has been phenomenal with the ball this season while the other bowlers Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijaykumar have been inconsistent with their performances.
Revenge will be on the minds of RCB as they go up against LSG in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday evening.
On the other side, KL Rahul remained the only concern for Lucknow Super Giants in the batting department. The LSG skipper has been struggling miserably this season with the bat as his strike rate has been under the scanners. While Kyle Mayers hit a fifty in the last match and he is once again expected to get a nod over Quinton de Kock in the line-up. While there is no update on Mark Wood’s availability for the clash.
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
