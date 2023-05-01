LSG vs RCB Probable XIs, Head to Head Record IPL 2023: Focus on Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood's Fitness Ahead of Lucknow vs Bangalore

Fresh after their dominating win over the Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore went down against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The side is hugely dependent on their big three this season and they will have to change this if they are to progress ahead in the tournament.

Lucknow were in smashing form against Punjab and they are a side in form with their batting order firing all the way through. Their spinners have shown to have the game to restrict any power-packed batting orders.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have locked horns against one another on three occasions so far. Lucknow won the previous match between these two sides earlier this season while Royal Challengers Bangalore won both the games back in IPL 2022.

Check Out LSG vs RCB Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vijyakumar Vyshak

LSG vs RCB Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

