LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather Forecast And Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The first match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was a nail-biting thriller that went down to the last ball of the innings, with LSG clinching victory by just one wicket. Now, the two teams are preparing to face off once again in the second match of the season. Currently situated in the mid-table, both Lucknow and Bangalore are vying for every point in their remaining matches as they approach the halfway point of the tournament and strive to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants were brilliant once again operating like a well-oiled machine. Their batting was absolutely outstanding, but they now need to focus on their bowling. KL Rahul also needs to be mindful of his own strike rate when he strides out to bat. There will be discussions around Quinton de Kock and whether or not they play him in this match against RCB.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, their middle order has been a worry all season and they have to find ways to plug the holes and get things rolling. There is a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis and the rest of the batting has to step up and make themselves relevant.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana stadium could well be batting-friendly, but the strip could also offer assistance to the spinners. With LSG boasting of a number of spinners in their side, we could well see a slightly dry surface. Captain winning the toss could well elect to bowl first considering there will be dew on offer towards the end of the second innings.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow is slightly dodgy on May 1. The temperatures will soar, and it will increase to around 27 degrees. Wind speeds will be around 6 kmph and the humidity will be around 85 degrees, this could challenge the players. There could be slight showers as well.

LSG vs RCB Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

