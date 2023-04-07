LSG vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023 Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Look to Claim First Win

Read more

On the other hand, Lucknow started their campaign with a clinical win over Delhi Capitals but they fell short against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Kyle Mayers has been in outstanding form with the bat as he has scored back-to-back half-centuries in the first two matches. While the form of KL Rahul is a big concern for the franchise. Quinton de Kock will be available for selection for Friday’s clash which might force Lucknow to drop Marcus Stoinis from the XI.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

LSG pacer Mark Wood is now looking for redemption, having taken eight wickets in LSG’s first two matches so far.

“I felt like I had a bit of unfinished business, in terms of trying to come here and prove myself on a big stage,” Wood said ahead of LSG’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

“I’ve played for England in World Cup finals (50-over and T20 both) but I hadn’t cracked in IPL. So this time, I’m trying my best to prove that I can be in the mix in IPL, with the best players.

“(I will) try to prove a point, that I’m up to this standard.” Wood took 5 for 14 against Delhi Capitals and then 3 for 49 in Monday night’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

“I don’t think I was really prepared for CSK at that time. I played one match and I got smashed,” Wood said about his first IPL experience in 2018.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“I had just come off the back of a Test match tour (in New Zealand) and I hadn’t prepared well. That was my own fault, I went into that game a bit underprepared and didn’t do myself justice.”

He was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore in the 2022 auction, and was then retained for 2023. He missed the last season of IPL due to an elbow injury which also ruled him out of England’s home international summer.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here