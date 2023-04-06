LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather Forecast And Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Lucknow had registered a convincing win by 50 runs in their last fixture at this venue. Mark Wood had taken five wickets in that match and will spearhead Lucknow’s bowling attack on Friday as well. Besides, Lucknow Super Giants boast of a formidable squad and look stronger on paper when compared to Hyderabad. Therefore, KL Rahul and Co will be confident about their chances against Hyderabad. On the other hand, Hyderabad, bolstered by the arrival of Aiden Markram, will be keen to get their first win on the board.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is all you need to know:

LSG vs SRH Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 7. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Lucknow during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

LSG vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to be a balanced one. The last IPL game that was played at this venue was a high-scoring affair as Lucknow had managed to score 193 runs in the first innings. Spinners will certainly get some purchase from the wicket. But pacers who hit the deck hard will also be rewarded at this venue. Furthermore, batters will have to apply themselves at the crease in order to play big shots.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

LSG vs SRH Full Squads

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Charak, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

SRH: Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

LSG vs SRH Live Streaming and Telecast Details

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here