Justin Langer Replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants Head Coach

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has roped in former Australia opening batter Justin Langer as their head coach for the next season. The announcement comes almost an hour after they confirmed parting ways with Andy Flower, who has been associated with the franchise since their inception in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022.

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, the LSG shared an animated picture of Langer holding a cup of tea and standing in front of Lucknow’s famous ‘Sharma Ji ki Chai’.

“JUST IN: LANGER!”: The caption of the picture read.

Langer, who replaced Flower as the LSG camp, has never coached a team in IPL but his track record in the shortest format is phenomenal. He has guided the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles and was also the head coach of the Australian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2021 under the leadership of Aaron Finch in the UAE.

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward,” Langer said in a statement released by the franchise.

Earlier on Friday, the franchise confirmed parting ways with Andy Flower. The former Zimbabwe captain came on board as head coach in LSG’s debut season in IPL 2022. He guided the team to 3rd place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions. Before joining the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise, the former cricketer worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons.

The franchise thanked Flower for his services and called him ‘one of their own’.

“Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything,” LSG’s latest tweet read.

Dear Andy,Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EGtaRvYiHj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023

Regarded as one of the finest coaches in the international circuit, Flower is currently associated with the Australian side in the Ashes 2023 in a consultancy role.