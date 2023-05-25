IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Have Muted Mango, Sweet, Aam Among Other Terms on Twitter; Here's Why

Lucknow Super Giants lost the Eliminator match for the second season running on Wednesday. Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow were routed by a clinical Mumbai Indians side in the high-stakes match.

After the humiliating 81-run defeat, users on social media started trolling Lucknow pacer Naveen-ul-Haq using ‘mangoes’ as a reference.

However, LSG took all the trolling in good humour and shared a hilarious screenshot of their Twitter handle which showed that the franchise has muted keywords like mango, mangoes, sweet and aam so that they don’t have to see memes related to the fruit.

Lucknow’s tweet has proved to be an instant hit with 1.5 million views so far.

Issued in our interest 😅🤝 pic.twitter.com/e1Jn9gWATn— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 24, 2023

Reacting to the post, fans praised their performance in the tournament, hoping for a stronger comeback next year.

Taking a dig at RCB one fan wrote, “Bounce back stronger next year at least you showed levels to haarcb they aren’t even qualified.”

Bounce back stronger next year atleast you showed levels to haarcb they aren't even qualified— Into The Finals 🥳 (@WhyyySoMuch) May 24, 2023

Another fan tweeted, “Well played LSG. Hard luck but played really well throughout the tournament.”

Well played LSG 👏🏻👏🏻 hard luck but played really well throughout the tournament— Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) May 25, 2023

“Honestly with you guys on this. He is getting bullied for no apparent reason now. Teams shouldn’t join this,” read one tweet.

Honestly with you guys on this. He is getting bullied for no apparent reason now. Teams shouldn’t join this.— Wtfcsk (@wtfcsk) May 24, 2023

Earlier in the tournament, Naveen-ul- Haq had taken an apparent dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli after his dismissal for 1 run in game 54 of the IPL.

The Afghan pacer had posted a picture of mangoes on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Sweet Mangoes.” The photo featured visuals of the RCB match on the TV screen in the background.

Naveen-ul-Haq has since been at the receiving end of trolling from Kohli fans. This was the case on Wednesday as well after Lucknow was knocked out of the IPL.

It seems that even players are enjoying the whole mango saga. After the match on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians’ Sandeep Warrier shared an amusing Instagram post alongside Kumar Kartikeya and Vishnu Vinod. The post showed the three players sitting together at a table, which had three mangoes at the centre.

Warrier later deleted the viral post.

Coming back to the on-field actions, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma will be delighted with his team’s performance against Lucknow. The five-time champions are suddenly looking invincible and will pose a tough challenge against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.