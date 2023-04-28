Lucknow Super Giants Smash 257/5 vs Punjab Kings, 2nd Highest Total in IPL History

Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis hit fifties as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) smashed the second-highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League, in match number 38 of the 2023 IPL against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The record for the highest total remains Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) score of 263/5 which they managed against Pune Warriors at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 23 April, 2013.

Highest Total in IPL

Total Team Against Place Year 263/5 Royal Challengers Bangalore PWI Bangalore 2013 257/5 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Mohali Today 248/3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions Bangalore 2016 246/5 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010 245/6 Kolakata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Indore 2018

KL Rahul scored a nine-ball 12 as his opening partner Mayers smashed a 24-ball 54. Ayush Badoni scored 43 runs from 24 balls as Marcus Stoinis blasted 72 runs from 40 balls and Nicholas Pooran hit 45 runs from 19 balls. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 11-ball 6 and two-ball five.

Back to lead Punjab after three games, Shikhar Dhawan opted to field but his bowlers were all over the place on a belter of a track.

Barring Rahul Chahar, all the other six bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. The usually frugal Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs in four overs and Kagiso Rabada gave away 52 runs in four overs although he had two wickets to show for his efforts.

The total was also the highest of the season and six runs shy of 263, the highest ever total in IPL history achieved by RCB back in 2013 when Chris Gayle played his epic 175-run knock.

Badoni at the innings break said that the LSG thinktank was not paying the record total much heed.

“I was feeling really good. I was waiting for this opportunity for so long and today I got this opportunity so I’m really happy that I could contribute. When I went in, the wicket was really good and I could bat for long. I was just told to play your shots and put away the poor balls. We were not thinking too much about a record total, but just put away the bad balls and play according to the ball. The instruction was to put away the bad balls and play according to the ball and nothing else. My mindset was very blank."

(With inputs from Agencies)

