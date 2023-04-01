Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match 3: LSG vs DC Predicted XIs, Head-to-head Records

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs, IPL 2023: In their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) show, Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs after finishing the league stage at the third spot. Lucknow’s dream run, however, came to an end as they were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator by 14 runs. The KL Rahul-led side will aim to amend the mistakes this time and look to claim their maiden IPL trophy. In their opening match of the IPL 2023 season, Lucknow will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 1. The IPL 203 fixture between Lucknow and Delhi will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be led by Australia’s David Warner this season, in absence of Rishabh Pant. Sarfaraz Khan is expected to keep wickets as Pant’s replacement.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be played Saturday, April 1.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out LKN vs DC Probable XIs

LKN Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya

LKN vs DC Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

