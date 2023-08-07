M S Dhoni Stops Outside Ranchi Stadium To Click Picture For Local Traffic Cop; Post Goes Viral

‘Thala’ M S Dhoni is arguably the most beloved of all sports stars in this country. In IPL 2023, every match that Dhoni played, was packed to the last seat. He made his fans, who were witnessing possibly the last season of the talisman keeper in yellow, ecstatic not only with his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy win with CSK but also by stating that he is not done yet.

Dhoni wants more time to think about his future at CSK. There is a huge probability of Dhoni coming back for another edition of IPL, especially with the implementation of the Impact Player rule this past season. The fact that Dhoni has been regularly training at the JSCA stadium regularly is also a positive sign in the same direction.

Recently, Dhoni made headlines when he stopped outside the Ranchi Cricket Stadium to take a photograph with a traffic cop working nearby.

The picture has gone viral on social media. Dhoni regularly visits Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium to train and keep himself fit for the upcoming cricket season. The cop shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Recent Click MS Dhoni Sir.”

The internet went head over heels for the sweet gesture from their beloved cricket superstar and flooded the comment with heartfelt messages of adoration.

Apart from his cricketing commitments, Dhoni has been spending time in Ranchi, engaging in various activities.

He is often seen taking his vintage luxury cars and bikes for leisurely drives, displaying his love for automobiles. Last month, Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday surrounded by his family and beloved dogs.

Even while wishing Dhoni a happy birthday on social media, CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja said he was looking forward to playing with him again the next year. It gave away the possibility that Dhoni would participate in the IPL in 2024.