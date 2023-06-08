CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Premier League: Kolhapur Tuskers Rope in Kedar Jadhav as Icon Player

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 14:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Kedar Jadhav was selected in the Indian squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. (Image: Instagram)

Kedar Jadhav was selected in the Indian squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. (Image: Instagram)

Kolhapur Tuskers named Kedar Jadhav as the 'Icon Player' in the Maharashtra Premier League

Former India ODI specialist Kedar Jadhav was named the ‘Icon Player’ for the Kolhapur Tuskers in the upcoming Maharashtra Premier League, slated here from June 15-29.

A veteran of 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is, the 38-year-old has been a member of five franchises in the IPL including that of Chennai Super Kings when they won the 2018 tournament, although he was sidelined with an injury in that season.

“Jadhav’s leadership qualities and immense cricketing knowledge will guide and inspire the side throughout the tournament," the Kolhapur franchise stated in a release.

His presence brings a wealth of experience and a strong batting presence to the Kolhapur Tuskers, making him a vital asset to the team’s success.

Meanwhile, off-spin all-rounder Naushad Shaikh emerged as MPL’s costliest buy when Kolhapur Tuskers snapped him for Rs 6 lakh.

In addition to Naushad and Jadhav, the Kolhapur Tuskers have acquired the likes of Sahil Autade (Rs 3.8 lakh), Ankit Bawane (Rs 2.8 lakh), Taranjit Dhillon (Rs 1.6 lakh) and Sachin Dias (Rs 1.5 lakh) among others.

The brainchild of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, the MPL will be a six-team affair with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pune), Rahul Tripathi (Nashik), Rajvardhan Hangaregekar (Sambhajinagar) plying their trade.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
June 08, 2023
last updated:June 08, 2023, 14:19 IST