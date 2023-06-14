Maharashtra Premier League: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Kedar Jadhav Among Top Stars as MPL Returns After 11 Years

Maharashtra will be hosting its own domestic T20 League as the latest season of Maharashtra Premier League starts on June 15. The league is being revived after quite some time, with the previous edition being played in 2011. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rahul Tripathi and Kedar Jadhav will be some of the star players in action in the tournament.

Gaikwad’s Puneri Bappa will take on Jadhav’s Kolhapur Tuskers in the inaugural game. All the matches will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune. The matches will start at 2 PM and 8 PM. All matches will have a reserve slot, in case of any weather disruptions.

The League will feature six dynamic teams representing different cities in Maharashtra, competing in a thrilling total of 19 matches throughout the tournament. Chhatrapathi Sambaji Kings, Eagle Nashik Titans, Kolhapur Tuskers, 4S Puneri Bappa, Ratnagiri Jets and Solapur Royals are the six teams in action.

The MPL is expected to serve as a significant catalyst for cricket in Maharashtra. By providing a platform for young cricketers to exhibit their skills alongside established players, the tournament will boost their growth and promote the sport within the state.

All the games will be streamed live exclusively on FanCode.

Cricket fans can view the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and fancode.com.

In a rather unique approach, the commentary feed will be a mix of English and Marathi.