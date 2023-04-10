‘Main Dena Nahi Chahta Tha But...': Nitish Rana Reveals Story of Rinku's 'Magic Bat' & Netizens are Loving it

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh produced an incredible match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 9. Rinku became the first batter to slam five back-to-back sixes off the final over to win a fixture. Rinku’s unbeaten 21-ball 48 guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a remarkable three-wicket win over the defending champions on the final delivery of the contest.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Following the thrilling battle, Kolkata stand-in skipper Nitish Rana revealed an interesting story about Rinku’s bat. Rana, quite interestingly, disclosed that the bat belongs to him. Rana said that Rinku took the bat from him ahead of the match against Gujarat Titans.

“Ye mera match bat tha, maine dono matches isi se khela hoon. Pura T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali isi se khela hoon. Last ke chaar ya panch matches mai is bat se khela hoon. Aaj maine bat change kiya. Rinku ne mujh se baat maanga. Mai dena nahi chahta tha but woh andar se leke aaya ye wala bat. Mujhe lag raha tha woh ye bat pick karega. Kyunki iska pickup bahaut accha hai aur ye thoda light hai mere weight ke hisaab se. Aur aab Rinku ka hi hai ye, mera nahi hai. Le liya usne mujhse [This was my match bat, I had played two matches with it. I have played the Syed Mushtaq Ali with this as well. I changed my bat today as Rinku wanted to play with it. I did not want to give it to him but he brought it from inside. I knew that he would choose this bat because its pickup is quite good and this is also pretty much light in terms of my weight. And now this belongs to him],” Nitish Rana was heard narrating the anecdote in a video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

The clip went viral in no time garnering more than 129k views.

This fan seemed to be quite enthralled with Nitish Rana’s heart-warming narration. “Rinku Singh and the magic bat,” the comment read.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Rinku Singh and the magic bat pic.twitter.com/xhavAHV2KG— Benoy Abraham (@benoy9117) April 9, 2023

Showering lavish praise on Kolkata Knight Riders stand-in skipper, one person wrote, “The way Nitish speaks about Rinku. I love the bromance.”

The way Nitish speaks about Rinku. I love the bromance💜🥹— R R R…..Rinkuuu (@rinkufied) April 9, 2023

Their bond 💜— Rinku Singh Stan 👑 (@iPriiyanka) April 9, 2023

This user still could not get over Rinku Singh’s sensational batting.

Rinku claimed our hearts… 💜💛— Swapnil Vats (@iamswapnilvats) April 9, 2023

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Another Twitter user felt that the final over of the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was the best one in the history of IPL.

BEST LAST OVER IN THE HISTORY OF IPL LOVE RINKU FROM KKR FANS— iamsrk.0 (@DADDYSRK0) April 9, 2023

Batting first Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 204 against Kolkata at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kolkata’s run chase suffered a jolt as they lost the first two wickets after scoring just 28. With the Nitish Rana-led side requiring 29 runs to win in the final over, Rinku Singh came up with five sixes to earn a riveting win for Kolkata.

The Aligarh-born, was quite fittingly, adjudged Man of the Match for his breezy knock. The win against Gujarat helped Kolkata in climbing to the second spot in the IPL points table. In their next assignment, Kolkata will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here