'Main Kya Karu, Job Chod Du?': R Ashwin, Pujara Engage in Hilarious Banter After Ahmedabad Test

Ravichandran Ashwin was a crucial figure for Team India as the hosts defeated Australia by 2-1 to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Ashwin chipped in with 25 wickets in four matches, and he was adjudged as Player of the Series alongside Ravindra Jadeja who picked up 22 wickets.

While the Indian duo of spin wizards hunted in pairs, they were unable to prevent a draw in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad.

After India replied with 571 runs to Australia’s first-inning total of 480, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne held the fort as they were trying to get Australia to a draw.

With Ashwin and Jadeja proving to be ineffective on the final session of Day 5, skipper Rohit Sharma turned to other alternatives. Batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were seen rolling their arms, which prompted a hilarious banter between Pujara and Ashwin.

ALSO READ| ‘Did Not Look That Great’: Rohit Sharma Offers Grim Update on Shreyas Iyer’s Back Injury

It was Ashwin who first poked fun at his teammate, sharing a picture of Pujara rolling his arm along with a hilarious meme reference.

After the fourth Test ended in a draw, Ashwin tweeted, “Main kya karu, job chod du?" along with a laughing emoji.

Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur 😂 https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Pujara came up with a witty reply of his own, pointing to the Nagpur Test when the veteran spinner came out to bat as a night watchman at 1 down.

“Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur," replied Pujara but Ashwin would have the last laugh.

Follow live - DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Continue Search For Ideal Combination And First Win

“Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback," retorted Ashwin, leaving netizens in splits.

Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback😂😂 https://t.co/xkFxLHryLv— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

Interestingly, Pujara did bowl an over, and Gill had bowled just one ball of his second over when Smith decided to shake hands with Rohit Sharma and end the contest in a tie.

On Day 5, Australia resumed their innings with all wickets intact but they lost nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann early to Ashwin.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne however stitched together a crucial partnership to steer the match towards a draw as Australia finished with a total of 175/2 but it mattered little.

Get the latest Cricket News here