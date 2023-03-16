'Main Shahid Afridi Nahi Hoon...': Suresh Raina's Hilarious Reply on IPL Comeback Leaves Social Media in Splits - WATCH

Former India batter Suresh Raina, who is currently plying his trade for India Maharajas at the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, produced a sublime knock against the Aaron Finch-led World Giants on Wednesday. The Southpaw smashed 49 off 41 balls, with the help of two boundaries and three sixes. Raina’s terrific batting guided India Maharajas to a respectable total of 136/9 but the efforts went in vain as the Giants registered a 3-wicket with 8 balls to spare.

Following the game against World Giants, the 36-year-old batter stole the limelight with a hilarious response during the press conference. Raina was asked about his potential return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his reply left everyone in splits. “Main Suresh Raina hoon. Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon. Retirement le chuka hoon (I’m Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I’ve taken retirement),” Raina hilariously replied.

Also read - ‘Been Playing IPL For 15 Years And…’: Virat Kohli’s Motivational Speech For RCB Women Team After Torrid Start to WPL 2023

For the unversed, former Pakistan all-rounder Afridi had previously scripted a comeback to international cricket on several occasions, after announcing his retirement.

Suresh Raina with a hilarious comment there. Loved it, and I'm sure Shahid Afridi would love it too 😂❤️ #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/ZnVUMBXkCq— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 15, 2023

Needless to say, Suresh Raina’s hysterical response triggered buzz.

Here are some reactions:

Raina spitting brutal facts 😂— Vishesh Jain (@Vishesh2495) March 15, 2023

'Loved it and I'm sure Shahid Afridi would love it too' 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/iNFO9XT3nW— ll Cyclops ll (@cyclops905029) March 15, 2023

Idolo 🥺❤️ will miss you in IPL— Raina forever (@Sportsanhum) March 15, 2023

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in September last year. He had retired from international cricket in August 2020.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Apart from top-scoring for the Indian Maharajas, Raina also claimed the vital wicket of World Giants opening batter Chris Gayle. The Uttar Pradesh-born World Cup-winning all-rounder conceded 11 runs in one over during the match against World Giants. Raina’s spectacular all-round show, however, went in vain as the Aaron Finch-led side scored the winning runs with eight balls to spare.

Also read - WPL 2023: RCB Allrounder Kanika Ahuja Credits Virat Kohli for Match-winning Knock

In the IPL, Suresh Raina was last seen in action in 2021. Raina had registered himself for the IPL 2022 auction but unfortunately, he failed to secure a franchise. Raina, during his vast and eventful international career, represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Get the latest Cricket News here