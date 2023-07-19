'Main to Paida Bhi Nahi Hua Tha, Tab Se Chal Raha Hai': Rohit Sharma Honoured to Lead in IND vs WI 100th Test

With a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will take the field against West in the second Test in Trinidad on Thursday. The game will also mark the 100th encounter between India and West Indies in the longest format of the game. On the eve of the second Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said it’s going to be a big occasion and his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.

“It’s a big occasion. The 100th Test between the two teams. The history is so rich as the two teams have been playing against each other for such a long time. Main to paida bhi nahi hua tha, tab se chal raha hai (It’s been going on since I wasn’t even born). So, you can imagine how rich the history is.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023 Fixture: Netizens Share Schedule on Twitter, Check Out Date & Venue of IND vs PAK Clash

“Both teams have played so many games against each other and have entertained the crowd for so many years. So, I hope this game also goes on in the same way.

“It’s an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game. It’s a historic game and doesn’t happen every day. I’m fortunate enough and so is the team to be playing this game,” he added.

A special century 💯Hear what #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 had to say on the occasion of 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Test between India & @windiescricket 👌🏻👌🏻 Watch the Full Press Conference Here 🔽 #WIvIND https://t.co/zl5hIBNczw pic.twitter.com/3k5lgR84PL — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs and unlike earlier times, the Indian skipper had made a refreshing change by announcing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut and Shubman Gill’s new batting position.

The Indian skipper ruled out drastic changes in the winning combination ahead of the second Test

“In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don’t have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don’t think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision,” Rohit said.

ALSO READ | IND A vs PAK A: Dhruv Jurel Dons Special Jos Buttler’s Wicketkeeping Gloves Against Pakistan A

Rohit believes that transition will happen in Indian cricket sooner than later but what role seniors play is important.

“Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it’s up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team.

“… And we rely on those individuals and obviously they are the future of Indian cricket and they will take Indian cricket to greater heights,” Rohit said.