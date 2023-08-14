Former Scotland Spinner Allegedly Racially Abused While Umpiring: Report

The ugly head of racism in cricket has reared its head once again after claims that former Scotland international cricketer Majid Haq was allegedly subjected to ‘vile racist abuse’ when umpiring during a match at Greenock Cricket Club on Saturday.

Haq is a former offspinner who represented Scotland between 2006 and 2015 across 76 matches at international level. His lawyer says an individual has been charged following the allege incident.

“Yesterday my client Majid Haq was allegedly subjected to vile racist abuse whilst umpiring and an individual has been charged," Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing Haq said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Majid’s treatment has been horrific since speaking out at Cricket Scotland as for cricketing trolls still in denial, you bring shame to the game and are still in the dark ages," he added.

Cricket Scotland has issued a statement condemning the behaviour adding since the incident is now part of a live criminal case, it won’t be commenting any further.

“Cricket Scotland condemns in the strongest possible terms the behaviour that took place at Greenock on Saturday," CS said in a statement.

“Racism has no place in sport or society. It is a scar on cricket, and Cricket Scotland is wholly committed, along with our partners, to eradicating racist behaviour and attitudes from our game. As this incident is now part of a live criminal case, Cricket Scotland is unable to comment further," it added.

CS said they are working to ensure swift disciplinary action be taken following due process.

“However, the governing body can confirm it is working in conjunction with the CSMOA (Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association), WDCU (Western District Cricket Union) and Greenock Cricket Club to ensure internal disciplinary proceedings proceed swiftly and appropriately, following due process," it said.

In 2021, Haq and another former Scotland international Qasim Sheikh had claimed that CS is “institutionally racist" which led to an independent review.

Mass resignations followed after as many as 448 examples of racism were found within the governing body.

Anjan Luthra, who took over as the new chairman following the report, resigned months later claiming lack of support from sportscotland.