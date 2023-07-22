Major League Cricket 2023: Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock Propel Seattle Orcas to Top Spot

The Seattle Orcas jumped to the top spot in the table after defeating Texas Super Kings by 8 wickets in Major League Cricket at Church Street Park, Morrisville on Friday. The Seattle Orcas bowled out the Super Kings in the first innings for 127 before chasing down their target within 16 overs.

The Seattle Orcas won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Texas Super Kings had a shaky start to the game as Devon Conway (0) lost his wicket with the very first ball of the innings. Faf Du Plessis (13) and Cody Chetty (22) steadied the ship but were unable to build on their solid starts as their wickets fell within the first powerplay. David Miller (8), Milind Kumar (1), and Mitchell Santner (2) also lost their wickets cheaply before the start of the 9th over. As the Texas Super Kings were floundering with the bat, they crossed the 50-run mark in the 10th over.

Dwyane Bravo and Daniel Sams mounted a fightback while dealing with an aggressive Orcas bowling attack and their crucial contributions saw the Super Kings cross the 100-run mark. Soon after, Daniel Sams (26) lost his wicket while Bravo continued to guide the Super Kings to a defendable total. However, a blistering final over by the captain of the Seattle Orcas Wayne Parnell resulted in three quick wickets of Bravo (39), Zia-Ul-haq (0), and Mohammad Mohsin (7) which saw the Texas Super Kings bowled out for 127 in their 20 overs. For the Seattle Orcas, it was captain Wayne Parnell who picked up five wickets, Andrew Tye picked up two wickets while Imad Wasim and Cameron Gannon picked up one wicket each.

The Seattle Orcas openers Quinton de Kock and Nauman Anwar gave their team a solid start in the second innings. After putting on 67 runs within 11 overs, Nauman Anwar (19) lost his wicket and he was soon followed by de Kock (53) back to the pavilion after a brilliant half-century. In form, Heinrich Klaasen and Dasun Shanaka helped the Orcas cross the 100-run mark in the 15th over as the total was in their sights.

The Super Kings’ bowling attack was struggling to contain Klaasen (42*) who along with Shanaka (10*) guided the Orcas to a stunning victory within 16 overs with ease. Mitchell Santner and Mohammad Mohsin picked up one wicket each for Texas.

Brief Scores: Seattle Orcas 128/2 (Quinton de Kock 53, Heinrich Klaasen 42*, Mitchell Santner 1/15) beat Texas Super Kings 127 All Out (Dwyane Bravo 39, Daniel Sams 26, Wayne Parnell 5/20) by 8 wickets.