Major League Cricket Announces International Broadcasters for 2023 MLC Season

Major League Cricket (MLC) announced on Wednesday that its historic inaugural season will be broadcast live across numerous major cricketing nations, including Australia (FOX Cricket), the Caribbean (SportsMax), New Zealand (Sky NZ), Pakistan (A Sports), South Africa (SuperSport) and the United Kingdom (BT Sport). MLC has already announced coverage from Willow TV in the United States and exclusive coverage in India on Viacom18’s sports network.

The broadcast partnerships will bring the transformative T20 franchise competition, featuring many of the world’s top players competing in the United States for the first time, to cricket fans around the world. The broadcasts will feature a world class production, with a 30-camera set-up for the matches at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

Woohoo!!! More broadcasting news 🎉 🎉 🎉🇵🇰 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇿🇦 🇳🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇧 🇩🇴 + Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/VLEP3xxjL0 pic.twitter.com/vy3Bpb06Vk — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 12, 2023

The broadcast for Major League Cricket’s sold-out inaugural match, between the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders, will be shown live this Thursday, July 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. Central Time. Six teams will compete in MLC’s inaugural season from July 13-30: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The full schedule can be viewed at majorleaguecricket.com.

The new cricket-specific venue in the Dallas-area, Grand Prairie Stadium, will play host to 12 matches in the groundbreaking American professional cricket championship, with seven matches also taking part at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Superstar players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South African internationals Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indians Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England’s Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.