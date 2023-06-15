MLC 2023: Texas Super Kings Announce Support Staff, Stephen Fleming Named Head Coach - Full List Here

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) on Thursday announced their support staff for the inaugural edition of the Major Cricket League (MLC). The backbone of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which guided the franchise to its 5th IPL title last month, will now be playing the same role for their Texas-based franchise in America’s first-ever professional franchise cricket league.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will join the TSK as the head coach with the likes of Eric Simmons and former South African all-rounder as his assistants. Gregory King has been named the strength and conditioning coach of the franchise while Lakshmi Narayanan joins the side as High-Performance Analyst and Tommy Simsek will be the team’s physiotherapist.

ALSO READ | Alcohol Products, Betting, Crypto: List of Brand Categories Banned by BCCI to be Team India’s Title Sponsor

Russell Radhakrishnan, who has been managing the CSK for years, will now also take charge as the TKS team manager.

The franchise has also announced the signing of New Zealand batter Devon Conway. The opening batsman ended the IPL 2023 season as CSK’s highest run-getter and also bagged the Player of the Match Award in the big final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Conway scored 672 runs in 16 matches, averaging 48.63. He scored at a staggering strike-rate of 141.28 and also notched six half-centuries.

The Texas Super Kings will begin their campaign in the much-awaited MLC against Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Los Angeles Knight Riders in the season opener on July 13.

‘You’re Almost There… ‘: Avesh Khan Presses Restart Button Ahead of Crucial Season | Exclusive

The fixture of the Major League Cricket was announced earlier on Wednesday. Two cricket-specific venues in North Texas – Grand Prairie Stadium and Greater Raleigh will host 19 matches. Many of the world’s top cricketers will represent six MLC teams competing to be crowned as the inaugural season champion on Sunday, July 30.

The Eliminator game will see the third and fourth placed teams on July 27. The winner will advance to the ‘Challenger’ match while the loser will be eliminated. The top two seeds will compete with the winner of this Qualifier match advancing directly to the championship final.