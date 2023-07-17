'Managed to Get a County Contract With Great Difficulty': Ex-Administrator's Blunt Remark on Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw will be flying to the United Kingdom soon to make his county debut. The Mumbai batter will join Northamptonshire in the County Championship matches and England’s 50-over domestic tournament. He has been reportedly advised to have a stint in the UK in order to tighten up his technique by playing matches continuously over a period of time. Prithvi last represented India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

Meanwhile, former cricket administrator Makarand Waingankar made a hard-hitting remark on the out of favour batter. Taking to Twitter on July 16, Waingankar revealed that he managed to get a county contract for Shaw after holding multiple talks with several cricket clubs. He added that he is expecting a good on-field performance rather than seeing his ‘off-field’ videos.

“With great difficulty I managed to get a county contract for Prithvi Shaw for Northants after speaking to half a dozen counties. I only hope I get to read his on field performance more than off the field videos,” Wainganlar tweeted.

Prithvi Shaw had a decent Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai, scoring 595 runs in 6 matches. But he didn’t have a great IPL for Delhi Capitals. He will be expected to rediscover his batting mojo during his county stint and be in national contention post-ODI World Cup when another round of transition would take place across the formats.

He recently represented the West Zone in Duleep Trophy and scored 123 in two games. He scored 65 in the first innings of the final clash against South Zone but could only manage 7 runs in chase of the 281.

Recently, Prithvi was in the news for an off-field brawl with a model in Mumbai who reportedly demanded selfies which irked the cricketer. Things turned ugly as the accused and other people involved smashed the rear and front parts of Shaw’s friend’s car with baseball bats.