CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Managed to Get a County Contract With Great Difficulty': Ex-Administrator's Blunt Remark on Prithvi Shaw
1-MIN READ

'Managed to Get a County Contract With Great Difficulty': Ex-Administrator's Blunt Remark on Prithvi Shaw

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 21:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Prithvi Shaw soon to make his county debut

Prithvi Shaw soon to make his county debut

Taking to Twitter on July 16, Waingankar revealed that he managed to get a county contract for Shaw after holding multiple talks with several cricket clubs

Prithvi Shaw will be flying to the United Kingdom soon to make his county debut. The Mumbai batter will join Northamptonshire in the County Championship matches and England’s 50-over domestic tournament. He has been reportedly advised to have a stint in the UK in order to tighten up his technique by playing matches continuously over a period of time. Prithvi last represented India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

Meanwhile, former cricket administrator Makarand Waingankar made a hard-hitting remark on the out of favour batter. Taking to Twitter on July 16, Waingankar revealed that he managed to get a county contract for Shaw after holding multiple talks with several cricket clubs. He added that he is expecting a good on-field performance rather than seeing his ‘off-field’ videos.

ALSO READ | ‘He’ll Play for India for Next 10 Years’: Batting Coach Rathour Reserves Massive Praise for Youngster

“With great difficulty I managed to get a county contract for Prithvi Shaw for Northants after speaking to half a dozen counties. I only hope I get to read his on field performance more than off the field videos,” Wainganlar tweeted.

Prithvi Shaw had a decent Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai, scoring 595 runs in 6 matches. But he didn’t have a great IPL for Delhi Capitals. He will be expected to rediscover his batting mojo during his county stint and be in national contention post-ODI World Cup when another round of transition would take place across the formats.

ALSO READ | Stronger and Better: Sanju Samson Sweats it Out in NCA Gym Before Flying to the Caribbean for ODIs, T20Is

He recently represented the West Zone in Duleep Trophy and scored 123 in two games. He scored 65 in the first innings of the final clash against South Zone but could only manage 7 runs in chase of the 281.

Recently, Prithvi was in the news for an off-field brawl with a model in Mumbai who reportedly demanded selfies which irked the cricketer. Things turned ugly as the accused and other people involved smashed the rear and front parts of Shaw’s friend’s car with baseball bats.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. prithvi shaw
  2. County championship
first published:July 17, 2023, 21:25 IST
last updated:July 17, 2023, 21:25 IST