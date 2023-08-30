WATCH: 'Flying Tiger' Manish Pandey Saves a SIX to Help His Team Win Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Manish Pandey set the internet ablaze with his brilliant fielding effort in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 final. Representing the Hubli Tigers, Pandey’s fielding genius helped him save some crucial runs for his side against the Mysuru Warriors.

The clip of Pandey’s jaw-dropping effort was shared on Fancode’s official account on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter). The Indian batter can be seen chasing the ball before leaping mid-air to get a hold of it at long off.

Pandey grabbed the ball and threw it inside, keeping himself in the air to save a maximum in what was a miraculous effort. The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Saved on the boundary: Turning tweets into memories, ft. Manish Pandey!”

Most fans seemed to understand the importance of Manish’s save in the final. Here’s how they reacted:

Literally put cup back inside @im_manishpandey incredible Amazing match it was. Video pic.twitter.com/PIRXAKKiT4— VIVEK J P (@vivekjp) August 29, 2023

Flying Tiger @im_manishpandey #ManishPandey saved crucial 5 runs in the Boundary line when Opponent @mysore_warriors needed 11 runs in 4 balls.That save helped to make Hubli Tigers Champion.#MaharajaTrophy Undoubtedly No.1 Fielder in the Country pic.twitter.com/8yMZZZFVvK — ಚೇತನ್ ಎಂ. ಪತ್ತಾರ್ (@PattarChetu) August 29, 2023

@C4CRICVENKATESH Manish pandey title saving effort in last over pic.twitter.com/nM1xaMZ4Mz— M. Tharaka ramudu (@ramudu_tharaka) August 29, 2023

Manish pandey Won it for Hubli TigersTurning point of the outstanding Final of the Maharaja Trophy #HTvsMW#ManishPandey pic.twitter.com/QgFdF94YdH— ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲೇನಿದೆ ಬಿಡಿ (@Naneyidupakka) August 29, 2023

Mysore Warriors needed 11 runs from 4 balls then Captain Manish Pandey produced this magical effort near the boundary line to save 5 runs in Maharaja KSCA T20 final.He Contributed Both Batting 23 Ball 50 as well as Fielding.Hubli Tigers won the KSCA T20 Final.#ManishPandey ✨ pic.twitter.com/QVIIKjFL5C— (@CineCricPolity) August 29, 2023

Hubli Tigers faced Mysuru Warriors in the final of the Maharaja T20 KSCA Trophy 2023 on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Karnataka. The Tigers piled up a hefty 203-run total after batting first. Chasing 204, Mysuru Warriors’ Ravikumar Samarth played a phenomenal innings as he hit 63 runs in only 35 balls.

Manish Pandey also impressed with the bat, belting a half-century in a mere 23 balls during the first innings. His efforts helped the Hubli Tigers clinch a win in the final by eight runs and lift the trophy.