CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Manoj Prabhakar, Maninder Singh, Ajay Ratra Among Candidates for Delhi Head Coach's Post
1-MIN READ

Manoj Prabhakar, Maninder Singh, Ajay Ratra Among Candidates for Delhi Head Coach's Post

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 21:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Ajay Ratra (Twitter Image)

Ajay Ratra (Twitter Image)

It is understood that last season's coach Abhay Sharma is unlikely to be retained but he has also decided to reapply.

Former India Test players and Delhi stalwarts Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and Ajay Ratra have all thrown their hats into the ring for the position of head coach of the Ranji team for the upcoming season.

It is understood that last season’s coach Abhay Sharma is unlikely to be retained but he has also decided to reapply.

Apart from Abhay, former India all-rounder Prabhakar had been the head coach as well as bowling coach of the Delhi team.

Ajay Ratra, who recently coached North Zone in Duleep and Deodhar Trophy has also applied.

So has Gursharan Singh, who was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee last year.

Gursharan, a Ranji Trophy-winning former Delhi and Punjab batter, who has also played a Test match, has been in and around the Delhi cricket ecosystem for quite some time and is known to apply for most of the cricketing positions.

Former Baroda skipper Jacob Martin and Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan have also applied.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ajay Ratra
  2. maninder singh
  3. Manoj prabhakar
first published:August 14, 2023, 21:35 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 21:35 IST