'The Drought’s Over, Gates Have Opened': Mark Waugh on Virat Kohli's 28th Test Century

Veteran Australia batter Mark Waugh feels that Virat Kohli’s Test century drought is over but he is not yet at his best when it comes to the longest format of the game. Kohli put an end to his much-awaited 28th Test century with a brilliant knock in the fourth Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former India captain scored 186 runs - which is the highest Test score against Australia.

Kohli’s 27th Test ton came way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in the day-night Test match at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, he scored 6 half-centuries between his 27th and 28th Test tons.

The batting maestro showed great composure during his 364-ball marathon knock which was laced with 15 fours.

Also Read: ‘Jasprit Bumrah Has to Find Pace And Power Out of His Action’

Waugh, who was part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commentary team, watched Kohli closely during the four-match Test series.

The veteran batter said that Kohli meant business in Ahmedabad and played with responsibility as he played very less risky shots to help India post 571 in the second innings.

“The drought’s over. The gates have opened,” former Australian batter Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

“You could tell right from the get-go he meant business. He played very few risky shots. He was so patient, just picked the bowling off," he added.

Waugh said that such is the class of Kohli that despite a 186-run knock he isn’t at his ‘pure best’.

“I don’t think he’s at his pure best at the moment, as far as his Test career is concerned … but it just shows you his class.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Long-Awaited Century Bodes Well for India Ahead of WTC Final

Talking about his big century drought, Waugh said it was a bit shocking that a player like Kohli failed to hit a century for such a long time.

“I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred. He’s a world-class player and I feel like a hundred is just around the corner for him,” Waugh had said.

Kohli showed a copious amount of patience on way to a gritty hundred before changing gears. A supremely fit athlete, Kohli ran 84 singles,18 doubles and twice he took three runs, including once when he was batting in his 160s. of running between the wickets, he collected 126 of his 186 runs.

Get the latest Cricket News here