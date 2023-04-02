Watch: Mark Wood Thunderbolts Batter Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh's Woodwork

Lucknow Super Giant pacer Mark Wood was in prime form against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday, claiming a fifer and setting up a facile victory for his team. Wood’s wickets included those of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh who were bowled neck and crop off consecutive deliveries.

Shah was the first to go with the ball angled in from good length at a searing pace thundering through the gate and crashing into the stumps. Marsh walked in at the fall of Shaw’s wicket. The Australian allrounder has had a fine run in the recently-concluded ODI series against India, scoring 194 runs in three matches at an average of 97.

Despite Marsh’s recent purple patch, the first ball he faced from Wood was downright unplayable. Another one bowled at a breakneck pace, another one beating the batsman for pace and crashing into the stumps. First-ball duck for Marsh and Delhi Capitals went from 41/0 to 41/2 in no time as captain David Warner watched helplessly from the other end.

To be fair on Marsh, he had not left as big a gap between bat and pad as Shaw while attempting an almighty drive, but it was big enough for the Wood thunderbolt to rush through. Watch the Wood deliveries here:

Earlier, LSG rode on a blistering 38-ball 73 by debutant Kyle Mayers and some big hitting by Nicholas Pooran (36 off 21 balls) and Ayush Badoni (18 off 7 balls) to post 193/6 on the board in 20 overs.

In reply, no Delhi batter except Warner (56 off 48 balls) could not get going as Wood brought his A-game to the table. The England pacer’s bowling figure read an impressive 5/14 with an economy of 3.50 and was the main reason the Delhi Capitals could score no more than 143/9. He got some good support from Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, who chipped in with two wickets each.

Lucknow Super Giants will travel to Chennai next to take on the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who went down to Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the season on Friday. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will play at home against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans.

