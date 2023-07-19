Matthew Wade Scripts History by Smashing Fastest Half-Century In Major League Cricket

San Francisco Unicorns’ Matthew Wade scripted history as he recorded the fastest half-century of the Major League Cricket (MLC). The Australia international achieved this sensational feat during a game against Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Wade came up with a fabulous knock to breach the 50-run mark in just 21 balls. The official Twitter handle of the MLC congratulated Wade on his incredible achievement by sharing a picture of the Australia wicketkeeper. “Fastest fifty of Major League Cricket! Matthew Wade brings up his fifty inside the powerplay,” read the caption of the post.

Courtesy of Wade’s heroics, San Francisco succeeded in posting a mammoth total of 212 runs losing seven wickets. The target proved to be quite enough as San Francisco secured a victory by 21 runs against Los Angeles. Cricket fans were taken aback by Wade’s stellar performance as comments poured in to congratulate the San Francisco opening batter.

FASTEST FIFTY of #MajorLeagueCricket!Matthew Wade brings up his fifty INSIDE the POWERPLAY! 6⃣0⃣/0⃣ (5.3) pic.twitter.com/oXx1CKQcXl — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 19, 2023

One Twitter user quoted the original post saying, “Told you he’ll work in opening too”

Another person used clapping emojis to congratulate Matthew Wade for scripting an astonishing feat.

San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and decided to bat first in the high-scoring T20 match against the Los Angeles-based side. Thanks to Wade and Finn Allen’s scintillating performances, San Francisco notched 88 runs before the fall of first wicket. Wade’s magnificent knock comprised seven boundaries and five sixes. The southpaw played a few of his trademark scoops during his special innings. Wade’s superb show came to an end after he was dismissed by Los Angeles’ Ali Khan in the 14th over of the match. “I have really enjoyed batting at all positions. The coaches and managements make me bat at every position. I pride myself batting at every position. You are never comfortable with the batting they have got. If we execute well then we should have a good a chance,” said Wade.

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson pulled off a quickfire 39 off 20 balls to help San Francisco in crossing the 200-run mark. Later, San Francisco’s Shadab Khan picked up two wickets to restrict Los Angeles to 191. The 21-run defeat left Los Angeles at the bottom of the MLC 2023 points table. They have not registered a win yet in the inaugural edition of the MLC. San Francisco, on the other hand, currently occupy the third spot in the MLC 2023 standings.