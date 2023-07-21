Mayank Yadav Replaces Injured Yudhvir Singh in North Zone Squad For Deodhar Trophy

The North Zone team was forced to make a last-minute change in their squad for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy as Yudhvir Singh has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury as Delhi’s Mayank Yadav replaced him in the squad.

Mayank was part of the standby list when North Zone announced the 15-member squad earlier. Four players from the main squad are currently taking part in the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

News18 CricketNext also learnt that there was no discussion in the meeting about Yash Dhull, even after his solid run for India A where he hit one hundred, and one fifty. He also led the team to the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

The 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain was not included in eight stand-by players when the North Zone squad was announced earlier.

“Yudhvir Singh is out due to injury and Delhi boy Mayank, who was in standbys, will replace him in main squad," North Zone convener Anirudh Chaudhary told News18 CricketNext.

Meanwhile, PK Soni of DDCA, who was previously appointed as manager, has been replaced by Jeetender Singh of HCA.

The Deodhar Trophy will be the second tournament of the domestic cricket season after the Duleep Trophy where South Zone emerged victorious.

Nitish Rana will be leading the North Zone team, while the support staff of the team was also named. Rana had earlier led Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 season.

Ajay Ratra was named the head coach of the North Zone side, for the Deodhar Trophy to be held in Puducherry from July 24.

Among other marquee names, Abhishek Sharma, wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh and Harshit Rana have also been picked in the squad, but the trio is currently participating in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup as Dhull-led India has reached the final of the multi-nation tournament.

North Zone squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Yadav, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande.

Stand-by players: Mayank Dagar, Arslan Khan, Shubham Arora, Yuvraj Singh, Manan Vohra, Aqib Nabi, Shivank Vashisht.