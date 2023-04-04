'Maybe They Should Have a Penalty Within the Team': Sunil Gavaskar Suggests a Remedy For CSK's Extras Woes

Chennai Super Kings marked their return to their beloved MA Chidambaram Stadium in style as they registered a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Englishman Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts on the day as he claimed 4 wickets for 26 runs with the ball. But, Chennai’s pace bowling, however, looks way off the expected mark as CSK managed to leak plenty of extras in their second game of the tournament.

Chennai gave away 12 wides and 3 three no-balls in their fixture against LSG, to add to the four wides and two no-balls in their first game against holders Gujarat Giants.

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop said that “We spoke to Dhoni after the last match. He said Rajvardhan Hangargekar did exceptionally well but no-balls are unacceptable."

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni, who termed the giveaway of extras as intolerable after the Gujarat game doubled down on his perspective following the win over Lucknow.

“They’ll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they’ll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni said during his post-match presentation.

However joking the statement was, the fact remains that the CSK pace bowling unit lacks discipline and remains a work in progress.

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar opined that CSK would fare well to have an internal system in place where the bowlers would be penalised in case of an extra.

“Maybe they should have some sort of penalty within the team," the legendary batsman opined.

Chennai notched up 217 runs after being put to bat first by LSG skipper KL Rahul, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-ton and Devon Conway’s 29-ball 47. The home team managed to wrap up the visitors for 205 runs to put points on the board in the 2023 season of the IPL.

Dhoni came on for a cameo that sent the cricket-crazy Chennai crown into a frenzy as the former India captain launched two sixers in the first two deliveries he faced in the final over of the innings.

CSK have 2 points after having played two games and will travel to Mumbai to take on heated rivals Mumbai Indians on the 8th of April in their next assignment.

