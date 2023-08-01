MCC Explains Why Joe Root Donned Black Armband on Day 5 of Fifth Ashes Test at The Oval

Ben Stokes-led England defeated Australia by 49 runs at The Oval on Monday, drawing the Ashes 2023 with a 2-2 scoreline. Chasing a mammoth 384-run target, the Aussies were bundled out for 334, handing a famous win to the Three Lions. But apart from the thrilling victory in what was Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali’s last Test match, the black band around Joe Root’s arms on the final day caught everyone’s attention.

The former England captain was seen donning a black armband on the final day of the fifth Ashes Test to mourn the sudden demise of Richard Ibbotson, an important figure in Sheffield cricket.

Ibbotson was the chair of Root’s boyhood cricket club, Sheffield Collegiate CC, which has also produced former England captain Michael Vaughan and ICC Elite Panel umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Joe Root wore a black armband yesterday in respect of Richard Ibbotson, who was Chair of Sheffield Collegiate CC and long time Playing Member of MCC.Our thoughts are with Richard’s friends and family. pic.twitter.com/x3ZBj8Qhsh — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 1, 2023

Before Root’s first Ashes tour as England’s Test captain, he had visited the club’s home ground at Abbeydale Park with Vaughan to recall his memories as a youngster.

“Me and my brother would be on the sidelines knocking a ball around, getting into trouble for disrupting the game or badgering the players to come and throw balls at us,” he had said.

Stuart Broad enjoyed a fairytale finish as England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday and end the Ashes series all square at 2-2. Australia, chasing a mammoth 384 to win, slumped from 264-3 to 334 all out, with retiring paceman Broad wrapping up the match with the final two wickets.

England did the bulk of the damage when, after a rain break of more than two hours, they took four Australia wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls. Off-spinner Moeen Ali (3-76) and all-rounder Chris Woakes (4-50) led the way before Broad, England’s all-time leading Ashes bowler, polished off the tail.