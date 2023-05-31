CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meet Utkarsha Pawar, CSK Star Ruturaj Gaikwad's Soon-to-be Wife Who is Also a Cricketer

May 31, 2023

Meet Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's soon to be wife

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar, here's all you need to know about the CSK star's soon-to-be-wife

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar. The CSK opener was named as one of the standby players in India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, but he informed the BCCI that he is set to tie the knot on June 3, thus making it difficult for him to join the Indian team before that.

Therefore, Yashasvi Jaiswal was roped in as the third standby player apart from Suryakumar Yadav and Mukesh Kumar instead of Gaikwad. Talking about his soon-to-be wife, Utkarsha is also a cricketer by profession and she was seen in pictures posted by Chennai Super Kings after their IPL 2023 triumph.

In one of the pictures, Utkarsha was seen sitting beside CSK skipper MS Dhoni with Gaikwad on the other side.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fiance?

Utkarsha Amar Pawar also happens to be a cricketer, and she hails from Pune. She plays domestic cricket for Maharashtra and is known to be a right-handed batter as well as

a right-arm fast bowler. Born on October 13, 1998, she began her tryst with cricket at the tender age of 11. She was always active in sports and from there on she decided to pursue cricket professionally.

As per reports, Utkarsha is currently pursuing her studies at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), Pune.

Previously, Gaikwad had been heavily linked to actress Sayali Sanjeev after the duo’s interaction on social media sparked dating rumours, as is often the case with cricketers, their personal lives are often a subject of speculation.

    Gaikwad and Utkarsha are set to tie the knot on June 3, the couple have reportedly been dating for two years. She was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to cheer for Gaikwad in the IPL 2023 and was seen celebrating with her beau afterwards.

    Meanwhile, Gaikwad had a stellar IPL 2023 season, having burst into the limelight after winning the Orange Cap in 2021, the CSK opener amassed 590 runs this season in 16 matches as the Yellow Army romped their way to the title.

