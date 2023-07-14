'Memorable Day for All Indians': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Others Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayan 3 Launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its third lunar mission – Chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota on Friday. Dubbed as Fat Boy, the LVM3-M4 rocket – the largest and heaviest in its class – lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke.

Thousands of spectators cheered as the rocket made its ascent into the skies. With this mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the launch as the netizens congratulated ISRO for achieving a phenomenal milestone. People from the cricket fraternity also took to Twitter and extended their best wishes.

ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind! #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/VAwTWXAn9y— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2023

Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISRO pic.twitter.com/Mr5TT3CVUi— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 14, 2023

All the very best to @isro for the launch of #Chandrayaan3.Take the high in the sky and beyond! pic.twitter.com/yCIhxf5QXF— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 14, 2023

India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat! Proud moment for every Indian #Chandrayaan3 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2023

Another very proud moment for our country as India takes a giant leap in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! ✨ Congratulations to @isro and the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/z6str1TVWP— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023, will be remembered for India’s advancement in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 sets off for India’s third lunar mission. A testament to our nation’s unwavering commitment to scientific advancement. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this incredible feat.…— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists.

According to ISRO officials, around 16 minutes after lift-off, the propulsion module will separate from the rocket and would orbit the Earth about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from Earth moving towards the lunar orbit.