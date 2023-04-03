MI and CSK Legends Engage in Hilarious Twitter Battle, Mock Each Other’s Franchises

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - the two most successful franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL)- failed to live up to their reputation, losing their opening games of the 2023 season. Chennai were outclassed by reigning champions Gujarat Titans, while Mumbai fell short of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following their disappointing defeats, both teams have garnered backlash across social media, with fans highlighting their lack of domination in recent years. Putting their thoughts into the matter, former MI pacer Mitchell McClenaghan and former CSK all-rounder Scott Styris engaged in a battle of words on Twitter, poking fun at each other’s franchises.

Mitchell McClenaghan, after Mumbai’s massive 8-wicket defeat on April 2, tried to dig out the positive things that the team could take from the Bangalore fixture. According to the data revealed by him, the five-time IPL champions have never lifted the title “after winning the first game.”

Moreover, the former New Zealand cricketer pointed out the benefits of the home-away format, which has returned after a hiatus of two years. Second Positive in general. How good is it to see games being played on Home grounds,” McClenaghan added.

Positive Note.@mipaltan have never won a championship after winning the first game. Second Positive in general. How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it @IPL is back! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 2, 2023

Jumping into the topic, Scott Styris gave a sarcastic reply as the ex-CSK tweeted, “Another positive note, Mumbai has also finished last when they didn’t win their first match.” The comment undoubtedly alluded to Mumbai Indians’ frustrating campaign in the IPL 2022, which saw them finishing at the bottom of the table.

Another positive note… Mumbai has also finished last when they didn't win their first match — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 2, 2023

Although, it was not the end of the discussion. Responding to Styris’ remark, McClenaghan noted, “On another positive note, on two occasions Mumbai beat CSK in the final and on a 3rd occasion, they beat CSK dressed as Pune.”

On another positive note - on two occasions Mumbai beat CSK in the final and on a 3rd occasion beat CSK dressed as Pune https://t.co/QCM2qNG93b— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 3, 2023

The stats underlined CSK’s defeat by Mumbai in two IPL finals- 2015 and 2019. And the third one referred to the Paltans’ triumph over MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 when CSK, along with Rajasthan Royals, were out of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings’ latest IPL trophy came in the 2021 season, while Mumbai Indians last time tasted success in 2020. In the previous edition of the tournament, they were the last two teams in the points table. Though they failed to make a desirable start this year, there is still enough time for both to turn the table around, considering the number of remaining matches. CSK and MI will square off for their maiden clash of the IPL 2023 on April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

