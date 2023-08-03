CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » MI Cape Town Announce Player Retentions Ahead Of The SA20 Auction
1-MIN READ

MI Cape Town Announce Player Retentions Ahead Of The SA20 Auction

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 16:22 IST

Mumbai, India

MI Cape Town team roster.

MI Cape Town team roster.

The team is set on retaining their South African core as well as pre-signings made this season, in an effort to build for the future.

MI Cape Town announced their player retentions ahead of the upcoming auctions of SA20.

The South African core is retained with Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton - who picked up multiple honours at 2023 CSA awards as ‘Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season’ and ‘Domestic Players’ Player of the Season’ -, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen and Beuran Hendricks.

Last season’s wildcard pick Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season.

The players joined the pre-signings, including Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Tom Banton.

Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Odean Smith and Waqar Salamkheil have been released along with Tim David and Henry Brooks who were signed as in-season replacement players.

Tags:
  1. MI Cape Town
  2. Mumbai Indians
first published:August 03, 2023, 16:22 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 16:22 IST