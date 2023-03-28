MI Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Mumbai Indians Team

A rejuvenated Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a record-extending sixth title when they begin their IPL 2023 campaign. The most successful franchise in IPL history has Rohit Sharma as their captain and a line-up of star-studded players from across the globe. Having endured a forgettable season last year, MI will be eager to be back to where they belong - at the top.

During IPL 2022, MI finished 10th in the 10-team competition having managed to win just four of their 14 matches while losing the remaining. They will start their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before hosting arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in what will be their first home game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on April 8.

MI’s final league match of the season will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21, also a home game.

MI forked a jaw-dropping Rs 17.5 crore to secure the signature of highly-rated Aussie allrounder Cameron Green at he auction last December besides adding a host of quality India uncapped players to their squad. They will also be boosted by a fit-again Jofra Archer who will be playing in his first season for the franchise.

MI Team Full Schedule For IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 8: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 3: April 11: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 4: April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight

Match 5: April 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 22: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

Match 7: April 25: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 30: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 9: May 3: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

Match 10: May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 11: May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 16: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

Match 14: May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

