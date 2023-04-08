MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast and Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to go head-to-head in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The monumental clash is slated to be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium on April 8 and the match will start at 7:30 PM IST. CSK failed to pull off a desirable start to the season but came roaring back in the second match, in which the MS Dhoni-led unit outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in their own backyard. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are still awaiting their maiden victory of the IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma and Co clashed against Royal Challengers Bangalore and endured a disappointing 8-wicket defeat in the away fixture.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is known for producing high-scoring battles. Looking at the previous IPL matches at the venue, batters have always enjoyed great form with the ball coming nicely to the bat. The pacers, however, may cause some damage with the new ball, while spinners will benefit from the cracked surface in the middle overs. The average IPL score here is 180 and the chasing side has a superior winning percentage.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be partly cloudy on April 8. Although, there is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The wind speed will be around 12-15 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 46-64 percent.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

