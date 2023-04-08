MI vs CSK Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Coverage on TV And Online

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in their forthcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated match is slated to take place on April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 7:30 PM IST. CSK will head to the big match high on confidence thanks to their commendable 12-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game. The Yellow Army, after losing the first match, was determined to turn the table around with MS Dhoni’s rich captaincy experience getting the job done.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Mumbai Indians, who finished at the bottom of the table last season, kicked off their campaign in the IPL 2023 with much disappointment. In their opening match, the Rohit Sharma-led side fell short of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, Mumbai put up a decent target of 172 runs, which seemed like an everyday task for the RCB opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. A lack of depth in the Mumbai bowling attack was quite evident as their opponents chased down the required total in just 16.2 overs.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place on April 8, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here