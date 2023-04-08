Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and MI vs CSK Head to Head Record

After failing to get a win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season opener, Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants. The MS Dhoni-led side recorded a 12-run win over Lucknow to secure their first win of the season. The four-time IPL winners will look to carry forward the momentum when they take the field against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 8. The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai and Chennai will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With two points from as many games, Chennai are now placed in sixth position on the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rohit Sharma’s men will be desperate to claim their first win of the season on Saturday.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out MI vs CSK Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

MI vs CSK Full Squad

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

