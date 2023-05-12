MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Mumbai Indians prepare to take on the Gujarat Titans in the much-anticipated 57th match of the action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the battleground for this high-stakes encounter between two formidable teams vying for supremacy.

Fresh off an impressive victory against RCB on their home turf, the Mumbai Indians are brimming with confidence as they enter this crucial contest. Their emphatic win showcased their dominant form and bolstered their position in the IPL standings. Eager to continue their winning momentum, the hosts are determined to put on a show for their passionate fans.

ALSO READ| ‘Got to Learn From Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult’: RR Net Bowler Naman Tiwari

Fantasy Player Picks for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

Suryakumar Yadav is back doing what he does best. He was sensational against RCB in the last match and has found his range. On this Wankhede Surface, he will a huge weapon for the Mumbai Indians. He can be the captain of the side.

For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill has looked good all season and he will once again be expected to get the team off to a cracking start and dominate in the powerplay overs. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have played each other 2 times in the IPL. Mumbai have won 1 matches while the Gujarat Titans have won the other match that took place earlier this season.

ALSO READ| ‘Tune Sabka Muh Band Kar Diya’: Dhruv Jurel Recalls Emotional Chat With “Proud" Father | Exclusive

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

MI vs GT Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

MI vs GT Full Squad

top videos

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma