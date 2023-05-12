MI vs GT Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2023 Match Between Mumbai Indians And Gujarat Titans

The fifty-seventh match of the IPL 2023 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the Gujarat Titans, captained by Hardik Pandya.

While GT continue to be the team to beat, MI are the team that has gathered momentum at the right time.

Gujarat Titans are topping the points table and a win here would seal their spot in the playoffs - more so in the top two position. They have looked the most settled side and all their players have well-defined roles.

The Mumbai Indians’ batting was always getting the job done, and Rohit Sharma would want his bowlers to put in a better show now. They have been very expensive towards the end. Piyush Chawla has been the top performer for the side and he would need the fast bowlers to step him and offer some assistance.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 12, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

MI vs GT Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma