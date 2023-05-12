MI vs GT Live Cricket Score: Hardik's Homecoming at Wankhede as Gujarat Titans Look to Seal Playoff Berth

Read more

IPL 2023 MI vs GT Live Score: The iconic Wankhede Stadium will be lit up by another electrifying contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when hosts Mumbai Indians lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Friday night. Table-toppers GT will take this game as an opportunity to seal their playoff spot with 18 points if they manage to outsmart Rohit Sharma & Co in their own backyard. The defending champions have been phenomenal this season and it will be great to watch the homecoming of their skipper Hardik Pandya, an ex-MI all-rounder.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are rejuvenated ever since they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore and cruised into the top four. Their journey this season has been a roller-coaster ride and they will put all their efforts to carry on the momentum against Pandya’s GT.

However, captain Rohit Sharma is enduring a lean patch with five single-digit scores on the trot. Moreover, the issue for MI this year is not restricted to Rohit’s form or the absence of Jasprit Bumrah or Jofra Archer, but their bowling which has conceded four consecutive totals above 200, and nearly did so versus RCB again.

The contest could, however, depend a lot on how MI’s free-flowing batters go against eight overs of spin from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who has thrived in the company of the senior Afghan.

With eight wins in 11 matches, GT are on the brink of making it to the playoffs and be the first team to do so.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra have successfully managed a conducive environment for the players who have flourished for the franchise this year as well, emerging as a strong contender for the title for the second year in a row.

With the Wankhede being a haven for batters, GT would draw inspiration from their earlier meeting with MI this season. While recording a comprehensive 55-run win, GT had piled up 207/6 and kept MI to a paltry 152/9.

