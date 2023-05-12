MI vs GT 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to witness a gripping encounter as five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on the formidable Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the scintillating IPL 2023.

The highly-anticipated showdown, scheduled for Thursday, will test the mettle of both the teams as they strive for victory in their quest for IPL glory.

With the Gujarat Titans currently at the top of the points table, the pressure is mounting on the Mumbai Indians to secure a win and bolster their position in the playoffs race. The outcome of this crucial clash holds immense significance for the Mumbai-based franchise, who are determined to cement their spot in the playoffs and maintain their championship aspirations alive.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What happened in the last IPL game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

Mumbai Indians hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last IPL game in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians put in a dominant performance with the bat and chased down 200 courtesy power-packed performances by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with Nehal Wadhera.

What is the average score at Wankhede in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Wankhede is 192 and it has been an absolute batting beauty in Mumbai.

MI vs GT Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have faced each other 2 times in the IPL. MI have won 1 match while Gujarat won the last match between both the sides earlier this season.

MI vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede is expected to be another batting beauty. The batters have enjoyed themselves while the faster bowlers too have found good bounce and carry. Piyush Chawla has been the best spinner on this surface all season.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to set fair on May 12. The temperature is expected to around 29°C to 35°C on the match day with 67-80% humidity.