MI vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Coverage on TV And Online

Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence after they registered their first win in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be hopeful of maintaining their winning momentum when they cross swords with Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 16. Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will be the venue of the showdown.

Kolkata Knight Riders were flying high after two back-to-back victories this season. But KKR could not quite replicate their performance in the last fixture and suffered a heart-breaking loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh did their best to chase down a massive total of 229, but they ultimately could not get past the victory line. KKR will be keen to get back to their winning ways with the upcoming fixture.

For Mumbai Indians, who have just one victory under their belt, the Kolkata-based franchise could pose a tough challenge. Rohit Sharma may need to get his bowlers to step up if he wants to reduce Kolkata’s lethal batting line-up to a low total.

Ahead of the game between MI and KKR, here is everything you need to know about live streaming and telecast of the match:

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 16, Sunday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 game will begin from 3:30 pm on April 16.

How to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hrithik Shokeen, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Duan Jansen, Jason Behrendorff, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Aarya Desai, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, David Wiese, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Vaibhav Arora.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here