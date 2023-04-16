MI vs KKR, Live Score IPL 2023: Confident Mumbai Indians Look to Continue Winning Spree at Home

Read more

other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.

However, Mumbai Indians will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7. Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Shardul Thakur have been among the runs for KKR, which indicates MI will have to be at their best in all departments.

However, KKR have some concerns too in the form of their all-rounder Andre Russell, who has struggled with the bat in this IPL. Russell could not complete his quota of overs against SRH in Kolkata on Friday night as he suffered cramps, but his three wickets did keep KKR in the game for a long.

It remains to be seen if KKR would want to try out the explosive English batter Jason Roy at the top, given that Gurbaz has performed his role at the top with flair. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been amongst the wickets for KKR, who also have Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das joining them recently.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here